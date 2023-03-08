Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Drops By 8.0%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BPT opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

