Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Declines By 5.1%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 917,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.15%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 62,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

