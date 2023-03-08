Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Decreases By 8.3%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 8,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock worth $1,527,634. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.