Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGHT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

