Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,966 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $3,175,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $29.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

