SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Michael S. Gross Buys 50,443 Shares

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 50,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $785,397.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,131,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,755,166.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.68 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 455.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 797,719 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

