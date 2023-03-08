SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,585 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 226,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

