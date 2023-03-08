Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 1.4 %

SMSI opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Dawson James cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

