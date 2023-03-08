SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

SNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$30.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.27 and a 52-week high of C$33.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

