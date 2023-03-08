SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$30.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.27 and a 52-week high of C$33.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

