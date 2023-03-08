Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Raised to GBX 3,870

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,470 ($41.73) to GBX 3,870 ($46.54) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($43.89) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,608 ($43.39) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,235.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,061.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,403.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,446 ($29.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649 ($43.88).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.