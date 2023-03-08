StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) versus Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Financial Comparison

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Cardio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $5.07 million 1.66 -$7.48 million ($0.07) -1.14 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -1.97, indicating that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -91.30% -197.73% -45.53% Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall on February 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

