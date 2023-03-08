Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Ci Capital dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.02.

TPZ opened at C$19.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.37. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.96 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.91%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

