StockNews.com Upgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Down 2.0 %

CE stock opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.