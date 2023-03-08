SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SOY stock opened at C$11.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$15.90.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

