SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of SunPower worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SPWR stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

