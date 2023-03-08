SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 30th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

