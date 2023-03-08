Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $361.28 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

