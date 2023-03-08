Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TBLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
TBLA stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $815.72 million, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.