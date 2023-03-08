Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TBLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

TBLA stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $815.72 million, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taboola.com Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

