Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $15.46 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

About Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Talos Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 202,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

