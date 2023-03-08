Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Talos Energy Stock Performance
NYSE TALO opened at $15.46 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
