Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($10.93).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TATE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.30) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 810 ($9.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($10.70) to GBX 970 ($11.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($11.72) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 791 ($9.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,652.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 734.10. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 647.80 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 815 ($9.80).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.