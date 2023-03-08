Tecsys Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark raised Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.33.

Shares of TCS opened at C$29.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 0.54. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$24.27 and a 52-week high of C$41.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

