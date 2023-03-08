Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Price Performance
TRC opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
