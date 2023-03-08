Telsey Advisory Group Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 11.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.