The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,675 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $106,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.