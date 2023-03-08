The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stake Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

