The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to “Buy”

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,032,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.