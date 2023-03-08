The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $29,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.