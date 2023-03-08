The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

New York Times Price Performance

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

