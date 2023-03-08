Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,637,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.