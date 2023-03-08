Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 990.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.