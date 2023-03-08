TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $14,585,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.95%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

