Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trex worth $480,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of TREX opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

