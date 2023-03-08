Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $79,800.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Trimble Stock Down 3.6 %
TRMB opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
