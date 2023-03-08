Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $79,800.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trimble Stock Down 3.6 %

TRMB opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

