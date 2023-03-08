Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $370,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,633 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,567 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

