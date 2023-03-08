Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,083,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00.

Udemy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UDMY opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.80. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

