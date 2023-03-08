United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 563 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.18 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

