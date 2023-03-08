United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Amcor by 11.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,677,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 279,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 1.2 %

Amcor stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.