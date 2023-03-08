United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Invesco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invesco Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.