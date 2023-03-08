United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $558,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT opened at $232.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.61. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

