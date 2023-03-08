United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 114 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after buying an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 98.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

