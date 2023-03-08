United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 884 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after purchasing an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,347,000 after purchasing an additional 747,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

