United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

