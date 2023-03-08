United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145 ($13.77).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UU. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.03) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,017.50 ($12.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.97, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.89. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 813.20 ($9.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.27).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.