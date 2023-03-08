Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $144.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

NYSE:UHS opened at $122.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

