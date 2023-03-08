Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $138.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of UHS opened at $122.42 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile



Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

