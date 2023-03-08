Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $138.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.
UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.
Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of UHS opened at $122.42 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
