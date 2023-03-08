Universal Store Holdings Limited (UNI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Universal Store’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Universal Store Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Store news, insider Dorothy Barbery 114,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. Corporate insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Store

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of casual men's and women's fashion, shoes, accessories, lifestyle, and gifting in Australia. The company's products include tops and shirts, overshirts, t-shirts and tank tops, jeans, hoodies and sweaters, dresses, sets and coordinates, jumpers and knits, coats and jackets, pants, skirts, shorts, underwear, polos, singlets, swimwear, and denim products; boots, Havaianas, heels, shoes, slides and sandals, sneakers, socks, and shoe care and laces; kids shoes; and accessories, such as bags, belts, face masks, hair and beauty products, hats, sunglasses and eyewear, jewellery, headwear, wallets, keyrings, and watches.

