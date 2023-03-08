Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

MTN stock opened at $234.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.