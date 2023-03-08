Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.53. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRSK. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.15 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

