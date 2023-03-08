Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.53. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRSK. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.15 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.