Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VWDRY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

